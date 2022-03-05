China cuts 2022 GDP growth target to around 5.5%, lowest in decades amid 'grave outlook'

BEIJING: China set its lowest GDP target in decades on Saturday (Mar 5), as Premier Li Keqiang warned of a "grave and uncertain" outlook against the backdrop of the coronavirus, a property slump and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.

Li announced the unusually modest target of around 5.5 per cent - the lowest since 1991 - in his speech opening the annual session of China's rubber-stamp parliament.

Addressing about 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Li said the world's second-largest economy "will encounter many more risks and challenges, and we must keep pushing to overcome them".

The target was based on a need to maintain stable employment, basic living needs and "guard against risks", according to his speech, which is China's version of an annual state of the nation address.

The growth target is closely watched in China, whose ruling Communist Party has based its legitimacy on delivering steady economic expansion and improved standards of living.

The party is deeply concerned over any social instability in its huge population should economic growth dip too low.