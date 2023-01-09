'Life is moving forward': China declares new COVID-19 phase

BEIJING: China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against COVID-19 on Monday (Jan 9) and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs that has let the virus loose on its 1.4 billion population.

Sunday's reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay for three years but caused widespread frustration among its people and severe damage to the world's second-largest economy.

While Beijing's move to drop quarantine is expected also to boost outbound travel, several nations are demanding negative tests from visitors from China, seeking to contain an outbreak that is overwhelming many of China's hospitals and crematoriums.

"Life is moving forward again!," the official newspaper of the Communist Party, the People's Daily, wrote in an editorial praising the government's virus policies late on Sunday which it said had moved from "preventing infection" to "preventing severe disease".

"Today, the virus is weak, we are stronger."

China's state Xinhua news agency said the country had entered a "new phase" of its COVID-19 response, citing its virus prevention experience, the development of the epidemic and increased vaccination levels.

China's top health officials and state media have repeatedly said COVID-19 infections are peaking across the country and they are playing down the threat now posed by the disease.

That is in stark contrast to the earlier regime of strict quarantines and lockdowns as China managed the virus as a "Category A" disease like the bubonic plague and cholera. China's management of COVID was technically downgraded to "Category B" on Sunday, although many curbs have been dropped for weeks.

Officially, China has reported just 5,272 COVID-related deaths as of Jan 8, one of the lowest rates of death from the infection in the world.

But the World Health Organization has said China is under-reporting the scale of the outbreak and international health experts estimate more than one million people in the country could die from the disease this year.