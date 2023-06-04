China defence minister warns against 'NATO-like' alliances in Asia-Pacific

China's defence minister warned on Sunday (Jun 4) against establishing "NATO-like" military alliances in the Asia-Pacific, saying they would plunge the region into a "whirlpool" of conflict.

SINGAPORE:

"In essence, attempts to push for NATO-like (alliances) in the Asia-Pacific is a way of kidnapping regional countries and exaggerating conflicts and confrontations, which will only plunge the Asia-Pacific into a whirlpool of disputes and conflicts," Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

"Today's Asia-Pacific needs open and inclusive cooperation, not buddying up into small cliques. We must not forget the severe disasters brought by the two world wars to peoples of all countries, and we must not allow such tragic history to repeat itself."

Li did not explicitly name any country but appeared to be referring to the United States, which has been shoring up alliances and partnerships in the region.

The United States is a member of the AUKUS alliance, which groups it with Australia and Britain.

Washington is also a member of the QUAD group, which includes Australia, India and Japan.