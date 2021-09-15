Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China denies German warship entry into harbour, Berlin says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China denies German warship entry into harbour, Berlin says

China denies German warship entry into harbour, Berlin says

A Chinese flag flies in front of the Great Wall of China, located north of Beijing. (Photo: Reuters)

15 Sep 2021 09:29PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 09:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: China has denied a German warship entry into a local harbour, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday (Sep 15).

The ship involved is the "Bayern" frigate, the spokesperson told a news briefing, but did not identify the Chinese harbour. The vessel set sail from Germany last month for a six-month mission to the South China Sea.

"China has decided that it does not want a harbour visit, and we took notice of that," the spokesperson said.

China's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately reply to request for comment on Wednesday evening in Beijing.

China claims swathes of the South China Sea and has established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing, but the territorial claims are contested by some Western nations.

Berlin has made it clear that the Bayern mission serves to stress the fact Germany does not accept China's claims, though officials have said the German navy will stick to common trade routes.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

China Germany South China Sea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us