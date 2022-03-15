Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China denies US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

China denies US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine

China denies US claim that Russia asked for help in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Jan 28, 2022, Russian troops fire howitzers during drills in the Rostov region during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

15 Mar 2022 01:59PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 01:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: China denied on Tuesday (Mar 15) claims by US officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine and accused Washington of spreading "malicious disinformation" that risked escalating the conflict.

"The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue," the Chinese embassy in London told Reuters in a statement.

"China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks," it added.

"The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation."

Several US officials said Russia had asked China for military equipment after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sparking concern in the White House that Beijing might undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.

The Kremlin denied any such request had been made. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

China Russia Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us