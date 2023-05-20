Business tough in China as national security trumps all

SHANGHAI: Doing business in China has become harder and potentially more perilous as the government prioritises an ever-widening definition of national security over all else, despite insisting the country has reopened for trading.

In late March, authorities hosted global executives in Beijing, telling them they were "not foreign visitors, but a family" and pledging to slash red tape.

But since pandemic restrictions were lifted in recent months, China has restricted overseas access to data and publicised raids on consulting firms.

Amendments to anti-espionage laws effective from Jul 1 will broaden the definition of spying and ban transferring information that relates to national security.

This has spooked foreign and domestic firms as they try to decipher authorities' intentions - and crucially, pinpoint what is off-limits.

"Companies are scrambling to figure out protocols to protect their staff. But the definitions are so vague," an employee of a major international auditing firm told AFP.

"No one knows whether they have crossed a line or not, or where the red line is."

US due diligence firm Mintz Group was left in no doubt it had crossed one when police closed its Beijing office and arrested five local staff members in March.

The following month, US consulting giant Bain & Company said employees at its Shanghai office had been questioned.

And in a 15-minute segment on state television last week, authorities said multi-city raids on global expert network Capvision were part of a wider campaign to overhaul China's consulting sector.

The events "send a worrying signal and heighten the uncertainty felt by foreign companies operating in China", the EU Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai told AFP.

When "companies are looking for clear signs that China's business environment is becoming more predictable and reliable, the developments are not conducive to restoring business confidence and attracting foreign investment".

But Yale legal expert Jeremy Daum said the key was that "China believes there are legitimate threats to its national security, and will always prioritise addressing them over other interests".

"As international tensions continue to rise ... the situation isn't likely to get better soon," he added.