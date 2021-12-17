China's high-flying drone giant DJI in US cross-hairs

SHANGHAI: Chinese drone-maker DJI is easily the highest profile company targeted in a new round of US economic sanctions against companies over China's treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority.

Following are key facts about Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technologies Ltd, better known around the world by drone users simply as DJI.

BORN IN A DORM

Company lore traces DJI's birth to the college dorm room of Wang Tao, also known as Frank Wang, then a student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in the early 2000s.

Wang, who hails from eastern China and rarely speaks to the media, is now thought to be around 40 years old.

He reportedly fashioned his first prototype components in his dorm before going on to found DJI in 2006 in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese city near Hong Kong often cited as "China's Silicon Valley" due to the prevalence of high-tech enterprises.