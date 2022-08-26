Logo
In pictures: China hit by drought as record heatwave continues
In pictures: China hit by drought as record heatwave continues

People sit in a shallow pool of water in the bed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

26 Aug 2022 07:45PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 08:04PM)
A blistering heatwave has engulfed China in the country's hottest summer on record, subsuming half its land in drought.

The world's second-largest economy has experienced more than 70 days of heatwaves, flash floods and droughts - phenomena that scientists say are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern China has recorded its longest continuous period of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said earlier this week.

The worst-affected area is the Yangtze River basin, which stretches from coastal Shanghai to Sichuan province in China's south-west.

Sichuan province, China's biggest hydropower producer, has seen its supply capability slump due to a long drought across the Yangtze basin, stoking fears the country could suffer another devastating power shortage.

In parts of Sichuan and Chongqing, locals seeking cooler temperatures have taken to sleeping in car parks and subway stations due to daily power cuts.

Diners in Chongqing, meanwhile, are heading to restaurants housed in World War II-era air raid shelters in a bid to escape the heat.

And along the Yangtze and its tributary Jialing, people have been taking the opportunity to explore newly exposed riverbeds and swim in shallow waters.

Here’s what the situation looks like on the ground:

An aerial picture taken on Aug 23, 2022 shows Luoxing Dun, a small island on Poyang Lake in China's Jiangxi province, which is usually half-submerged in water. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
A photo taken on Aug 23, 2022, shows the carcass of a fish in front of Luoxing Dun, a small island on Poyang Lake, which is usually half-submerged in water. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, water flows through channels in the bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Jiangxi province on Aug 22, 2022. (Photo: AP/Wan Xiang, Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug 21, 2022, shows dry sections of Poyang Lake in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province. (Photo: AFP/STR)
A section of a parched riverbed is seen along the Yangtze River in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP/STR)
This photo taken on Aug 21, 2022, shows dry sections of a lake in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo: AFP/STR)
This aerial photo taken on Aug 21, 2022, shows dry sections of a lake in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo: AFP/STR)
This photo taken on Aug 24, 2022, shows firefighters delivering water to residents due to a shortage amid heatwave conditions in Loudi in China's central Hunan province. (Photo: AFP/STR)
This photo taken on Aug 24, 2022, shows firefighters delivering water to residents due to a shortage amid heatwave conditions in Loudi in China's central Hunan province. (Photo: AFP/STR)
Gan Bingdong uses a hose to water plants near a dying chilli pepper plant at his farm in Longquan village in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
Sweat forms on the forehead of Gan Bingdong as he stands amid vegetable plots at his farm in Longquan village in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
This photo taken on Aug 25, 2022, shows oranges affected by drought in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
In this aerial photo taken on Aug 19, 2022, the lower-than-normal bank of the Jialing River is seen in south-western China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo: AP/Olivia Zhang)
In this aerial photo taken on Aug 19, 2022, the lower-than-normal bank of the Jialing River is seen in south-western China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo: AP/Olivia Zhang)
A man walks along the lower-than-normal bank of the Jialing River in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
A man wipes his forehead as he walks along the lower-than-normal bank of the Jialing River in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
Students carrying umbrellas stand on the dry riverbed of the Jialing River in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
People play cards at a subway station as they keep cool and avoid scorching outdoor temperatures in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing on Aug 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
Customers eat at a hotpot restaurant located in a converted World War II-era air raid shelter in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
People float in the Yangtze River near bridge support columns that show previous water levels in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
People are seen on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in the city of Chongqing in south-western China on Aug 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
People walk along the dry riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
An aerial photo shows the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing on Aug 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
People prepare to swim in the Yangtze River near a bridge support column that shows previous water levels in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
Security officers stand on a hillside after clearing away visitors from the dry riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in south-western China's Chongqing municipality on Aug 20, 2022. (Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)
An angler is seen on the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, in the south-western Chinese city of Chongqing on Aug 25, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)
