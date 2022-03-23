Logo
Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered: Aviation official
Black box of crashed China Eastern jet recovered: Aviation official

This photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows the wreckage of a China Eastern passenger jet which crashed onto a mountainside in Tengxian county (Photo: AFP/STR)

23 Mar 2022 05:45PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 06:06PM)
BEIJING: A black box has been recovered from the crashed Chinese passenger jet carrying 132 people, an aviation official said on Wednesday (Mar 23).

A flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was found on Mar 23", Liu Lusong, a spokesman for China's aviation authority, told reporters.

The Chinese aviation regulator earlier launched a sector-wide inspection for potential safety lapses as authorities race to search for victims and black boxes.

The cause of the crash of the China Eastern Airlines jet in Guangxi region on Monday is yet to be determined, with Chinese aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft.

The two-week inspection of the sector will involve checks at all regional air traffic control bureaus, airline companies and flight training institutes to ensure the "absolute" safety of aviation operations and people's lives, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said late on Tuesday.
 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: AGENCIES/ng

