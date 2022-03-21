China Eastern Airlines confirms fatalities in flight MU5735 crash

The disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from President Xi Jinping, who said he was "shocked" and ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash.

Xi called for "all efforts" towards the rescue and to find out the "cause of the accident as soon as possible", according to CCTV.

"We are shocked to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 accident," he said, calling for "the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives".

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched to the scene in Teng county near Wuzhou, state media reported, as nearby villagers rushed to help the rescue effort.

"Everyone went to the mountains," Tang Min, who runs a restaurant a few kilometres from the crash site, told AFP by telephone.

One villager told a local news site that the plane had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen forest areas destroyed by the fire it caused when crashing into the mountainside.

Boeing said in a statement that it was "aware of the initial media reports and ... working to gather more information".

The arrivals board at Guangzhou airport showed the jet's flight information for hours after it had crashed, as staff in full PPE (personal protective equipment) held up signs to direct distraught relatives to a separate area that had been set up to receive them.

One relative waiting in Guangzhou airport told local media that she had been due to board the flight, but had changed her booking at the last minute to an earlier plane.

Her sister and four friends had taken the crashed plane, she added.

Now she was just "waiting for news", she said. "I feel very sad."

A villager near the crash site surnamed Liu told state-run China News Service that he had driven a motorbike to the scene after hearing a loud explosion.

He said he saw debris on the ground, including an aircraft wing and fragments of clothing hanging from trees.