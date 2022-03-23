Rain halts China's search for jet crash victims, black boxes

WUZHOU: Rain in southern China on Wednesday (Mar 23) halted the search for victims and flight information black boxes that could tell why a China Eastern Airlines passenger plane plunged into a mountainside two days earlier with 132 people on board.

Rain water was filling the depression in the soft soil caused by the impact of the crash, and there were risks of landslides that could endanger rescue workers scouring the difficult, heavily forested terrain, state television reported.

The wet weather was forecast to last for the rest of the week.

Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province bordering Hong Kong, when the Boeing 737-800 jet suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing.

The cause of the crash in the mountains of Guangxi region is yet to be determined, with aviation authorities warning that their investigation would be very difficult because of the severe damage to the aircraft.

China had made great strides in improving air safety standards over the past two decades, and Monday's disaster was the first major crash in a dozen years.

The disaster prompted the aviation regulator to launch a two-week inspection of the sector that will involve checks at all regional air traffic control bureaus, airline companies and flight training institutes to ensure the "absolute" safety.