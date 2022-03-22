China Eastern crash could set back Boeing's China recovery, return of MAX, say analysts

The deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 could set back Boeing's efforts to regain ground in the world's biggest aircraft market and deliver more than 140 737 MAX jets already constructed for Chinese customers.

The 737-800 that crashed on Monday (Mar 21) does not have the equipment that led to 737 MAX crashes more than three years ago, but that may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements.

China Eastern said the cause of the crash was under investigation. Such accidents typically involve multiple factors, and experts warned it was far too early to draw any conclusions on the potential causes, especially in light of the scarce information available.

China was the first country to ground the 737 MAX after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia more than three years ago, and it is the only major market where the MAX has not resumed commercial flights.

A 737 MAX built for China Eastern subsidiary Shanghai Airlines took off from Seattle bound for Boeing's completion plant in Zhoushan last week, industry sources said, in a sign the model's return to service in China was close.

The plane landed in Guam on Mar 15 as part of a multi-leg journey and has not moved in the week since, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. Boeing declined to comment.