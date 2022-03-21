Logo
China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people crashes in Guangxi
(Image: Flightradar24)

21 Mar 2022 04:29PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 04:52PM)
BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday (Mar 21).

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside in Teng county near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1pm local time on Monday, citing airport staff.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1.11pm. The flight tracking ended at 2.22 pm, an altitude of 3,225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.

It had been due to land at 3.05pm.

A map locating the area where a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed, according to state media on Monday, Mar 21, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane, a six-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: AGENCIES/vc

