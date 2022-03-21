China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people crashes in Guangxi

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday (Mar 21).

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside in Teng county near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1pm local time on Monday, citing airport staff.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1.11pm. The flight tracking ended at 2.22 pm, an altitude of 3,225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.

It had been due to land at 3.05pm.