Explainer: How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled

Chinese authorities said on Wednesday (Mar 23) they had recovered one of the black boxes of a China Eastern Airlines jet that plunged into a mountainside on Monday with 132 people on board.

An official at China's aviation regulator said the black box that was found was "severely damaged" and they were unsure if it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder at this stage.

Both of the jet's black boxes were manufactured by Honeywell, the official said, without naming the models.

This is how the black box readout process works.

WHAT ARE BLACK BOXES?

They are not actually black but high-visibility orange. Experts disagree how the nickname originated but it has become synonymous with the quest for answers when planes crash.

Many historians attribute their invention to Australian scientist David Warren in the 1950s. They are mandatory.

The aim is not to establish legal liability but to identify causes and help prevent accidents.

HOW HAVE THEY EVOLVED?

The earliest devices recorded limited data on wire or foil. Modern ones use solid state memory.

The recordings are housed inside crash-survivable containers able to withstand 3,400 times the force of gravity on impact.

Both black box recordings were recovered from a Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash in March 2019 that, like the China Eastern plane, dove into the ground at a very high velocity.