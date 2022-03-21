China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying more than 130 people crashes in Guangxi

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in China's southern Guangxi region on Monday (Mar 21) while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, aviation authorities said.

The Boeing 737 flight "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an online announcement.

"At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed," the CAAC said, adding that it had activated its emergency response and "dispatched a working group to the scene".

There were 123 passengers and nine crew on board, said CAAC. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

The number of casualties was not immediately known and there was no word on the cause of the crash.

The plane was a six-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

MOUNTAIN FIRE

Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had completely disintegrated. A fire sparked by the crash burned down bamboo and trees before being put out.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and "caused a mountain fire", citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

One villager told a local news site that the plane involved in the crash had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire caused when the plane crashed onto the mountainside.

Flight MU5735 departed Kunming at 1.11pm, FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2.22pm, and showed that the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 8,870m feet to 983m in the span of three minutes, before flight information stopped.

It had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3.05pm.