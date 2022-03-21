developing Asia
China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying more than 130 people crashes in Guangxi
Flight MU5735 had been en route from Kunming to Guangzhou with 123 passengers and nine crew on board when it crashed.
BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in China's southern Guangxi region on Monday (Mar 21) while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, aviation authorities said.
The Boeing 737 flight "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi region, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in an online announcement.
"At present, it has been confirmed that this flight has crashed," the CAAC said, adding that it had activated its emergency response and "dispatched a working group to the scene".
There were 123 passengers and nine crew on board, said CAAC. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.
The number of casualties was not immediately known and there was no word on the cause of the crash.
The plane was a six-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.
MOUNTAIN FIRE
Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had completely disintegrated. A fire sparked by the crash burned down bamboo and trees before being put out.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that the plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and "caused a mountain fire", citing the provincial emergency management bureau.
One villager told a local news site that the plane involved in the crash had "completely fallen apart" and he had seen nearby forest areas destroyed by a fire caused when the plane crashed onto the mountainside.
Flight MU5735 departed Kunming at 1.11pm, FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2.22pm, and showed that the plane had sharply dropped from an altitude of 8,870m feet to 983m in the span of three minutes, before flight information stopped.
It had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3.05pm.
The website of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims. Boeing China's website also switched to black and white.
There was no immediate response from the airline when contacted by AFP.
Shares of Boeing Co were down 6.4 per cent at US$180.44 in pre-market trade. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Aviation data provider OAG said this month that state-owned China Eastern Airlines was the world's sixth-largest by scheduled weekly seat capacity and the biggest in China.
It has had a relatively strong performance in the domestic market during the coronavirus pandemic despite tight curbs on international flights, OAG said.
The safety record of China's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.
According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.
In 1992, a China Southern 737-300 jet flying from Guangzhou to Guilin crashed on descent, killing all 141 people on board, according to Aviation Safety Network.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.