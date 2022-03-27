Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Second black box found in China Eastern plane crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Second black box found in China Eastern plane crash

Second black box found in China Eastern plane crash

In this photo released by Xinhua, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the site of the China Eastern plane crash in Tengxian County, Guangxi, on Mar 25, 2022. (File photo: AP/Zhou Hua, Xinhua)

27 Mar 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 11:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said on Sunday (Mar 27).

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed on Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in south-eastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.

Related:

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

China Eastern Airlines crash China aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us