No survivors found after China Eastern plane crash, investigations hampered by severe damage to aircraft: Aviation authority

WUZHOU: Chinese aviation authorities said Tuesday (Mar 22) they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.

"Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood of all passengers dying in the air disaster.

Investigations into the incident also face a "very high level" of difficulty due to the severe damage to the aircraft, he added.

Based on the current information available, authorities do not have a clear assessment of the cause of Monday's crash, Zhu told reporters.

He also said that it was too early to know the cause of the crash and that rescuers were still hunting for crucial flight recorders.

"As the investigation has just begun, with the current information, we are unable to make a clear judgement on the cause of the accident," said Zhu, adding that the investigation team would focus on "the search for flight recorders at the scene of the incident".

RESCUERS AT CRASH SITE

Rescuers combed heavily forested mountain slopes in southern China on Tuesday, using shovels and torches in their hunt for victims and flight recorders.

About 600 soldiers, firefighters and police marched to the crash site, a patch of about 1 sq km in a location hemmed in by mountains on three sides, after excavators cleared a path, state television said.

It added that the search for the recorders, or "black boxes", of the Boeing 737-800 involved in China's first crash of a commercial jetliner since 2010, would be carried out in grid-by-grid fashion, probably through the night.