No survivors found after China Eastern plane crash, investigations hampered by severe damage to aircraft: Aviation authority
WUZHOU: Chinese aviation authorities said Tuesday (Mar 22) they had found no survivors so far from a crashed China Eastern jet nearly 36 hours after it plunged into a mountainside with 132 people on board.
"Up to now, search and rescue work has not found any survivors," Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China told reporters in the first official comments on the likelihood of all passengers dying in the air disaster.
Investigations into the incident also face a "very high level" of difficulty due to the severe damage to the aircraft, he added.
Based on the current information available, authorities do not have a clear assessment of the cause of Monday's crash, Zhu told reporters.
He also said that it was too early to know the cause of the crash and that rescuers were still hunting for crucial flight recorders.
"As the investigation has just begun, with the current information, we are unable to make a clear judgement on the cause of the accident," said Zhu, adding that the investigation team would focus on "the search for flight recorders at the scene of the incident".
RESCUERS AT CRASH SITE
Rescuers combed heavily forested mountain slopes in southern China on Tuesday, using shovels and torches in their hunt for victims and flight recorders.
About 600 soldiers, firefighters and police marched to the crash site, a patch of about 1 sq km in a location hemmed in by mountains on three sides, after excavators cleared a path, state television said.
It added that the search for the recorders, or "black boxes", of the Boeing 737-800 involved in China's first crash of a commercial jetliner since 2010, would be carried out in grid-by-grid fashion, probably through the night.
Flight MU5735 was headed on Monday for the port city of Guangzhou from Kunming, capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, when it plunged from cruising altitude to crash in the mountains of Guangxi less than an hour before landing time.
A jet appeared to dive to the ground at an angle of about 35 degrees from the vertical in video images from a vehicle's dashboard camera, according to Chinese media. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.
State television has shown images of plane debris strewn among trees charred by fire. Burnt remains of identity cards and wallets were also seen.
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday appointed an investigator, as the Boeing aircraft was produced in the United States, but it was unclear if the investigator would travel to China.
On Monday, China Eastern and two subsidiaries grounded its fleet of 737-800 planes. The group has 225 of the aircraft, data from British aviation consultancy IBA shows.
As of Tuesday, other Chinese airlines had yet to cancel any flights that use 737-800 aircraft, according to data from Chinese aviation data provider Flight Master.