China says black boxes of crashed jet are severely damaged

BEIJING: China's aviation authority said on Wednesday (Apr 20) that the black boxes of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed last month were badly damaged, and it was still recovering and analysing the data to help determine the cause.

The crash, China's first deadly air accident since 2010, killed 132 people.

In a statement on its preliminary crash report, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) did not make public any information from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder that were sent to Washington for analysis.

CAAC said that the flight crew were qualified, the jet was properly maintained and the weather was fine when flight MU5735, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi on Mar 21.

The last normal call from air traffic controllers to the plane was at 2.16pm local time while it was cruising at 8,900m, less than five minutes before the plane began to deviate from its normal path as tracked by controllers in Guangzhou, the CAAC statement said.

At 2.21pm, the last information recorded on radar before the signal disappeared had the plane at an altitude of 3,380m, a ground speed of 1,010kmh and a heading of 117 degrees.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24's last data, recorded nearly a minute later, had the plane at an altitude of 983m, a ground speed of 605kmh and a heading of 87 degrees.

CAAC said that it had completed the preliminary report, which according to international rules must be filed to United Nations aviation agency ICAO within 30 days. A final report could take a year or more to complete.