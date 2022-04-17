China Eastern restarts flights using Boeing 737-800 after March crash: Flightradar24 data

BEIJING: China Eastern Airlines has restarted using Boeing 737-800 jetliners for commercial flights less than a month after a crash that killed 132 people on board and grounded more than 200 of its aircraft, data from a tracking website showed on Sunday (Apr 17).

China Eastern flight MU5843, operated by a three-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from the southwestern city of Kunming at 09.58 am local time on Sunday and landed at Chengdu, also in southwestern China, at 11.03 am local time, data from Flightradar24 showed.

That aircraft, which completed a test flight on Saturday, departed Chengdu at 1.02 pm for Kunming, according to Flightradar24.

Another Boeing 737-800 jet conducted a test flight on Sunday morning in Shanghai, where China Eastern is based, Flightradar24 data showed.

China Eastern was not immediately available for comment.