China’s slower growth expected as economy matures; increase in defence spending likely to continue: Analysts

China’s low economic growth target is in line with a global slowdown, and is a natural progression as the world’s second largest economy matures, analysts said on Monday (Mar 6), a day after Beijing set one of its lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expectations in decades.

In an opening report at its 14th annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday, the Chinese government said it is aiming for economic growth of around 5 per cent as it seeks to prioritise economic stability.

“Global inflation remains high, the foundation for stable growth domestically needs to be consolidated, and insufficient demand remains a pronounced problem,” said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, warning of uncertainties in external factors.

IN LINE WITH GLOBAL MARKETS

The modest forecast was in line with a decline in the global economy, fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, higher interest rates, reduced investments, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, observers said.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has sharply revised the 2023 global trade growth forecast downwards to 1 per cent, from a previous projection of 3.4 per cent.

“This year, we are seeing a slowdown in the global economy – that is going to add pressure to the exporters in China,” said Mr Tommy Xie, OCBC Bank’s head of Greater China research, adding that this will likely cause net exports to drag on growth.

