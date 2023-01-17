China's economy slows sharply in Q4, 2022 growth one of the worst on record

BEIJING: China's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID-19 curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Tuesday (Jan 17), slower than the third quarter's 3.9 per cent. The rate still exceeded the second quarter's 0.4 per cent expansion and market expectations of a 1.8 per cent gain.

Beijing abruptly lifted its strict anti-virus measures that had severely restrained economic activity in 2022, but the relaxation has also led to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that economists say might hamper near-term growth.

For 2022, GDP expanded 3 per cent, badly missing the official target of "around 5.5%" and braking sharply from 8.4% growth in 2021.

Excluding the 2.2 per cent expansion after the initial COVID-19 hit in 2020, it is the worst showing since 1976 – the final year of the decade-long Cultural Revolution that wrecked the economy.

Growth is likely to rebound to 4.9 per cent in 2023, as Chinese leaders move to tackle some key drags on growth - the zero-COVID policy and a severe property sector downturn, according to a Reuters poll. Most economists expect growth to pick up from the second quarter.