China confident of achieving 2023 economic growth target: State planner

BEIJING: China is confident of achieving its 2023 economic growth target as the economy picks up, the vice head of the state economic planner said on Monday (Mar 6), after China set a modest growth target of around 5 per cent for this year.

Domestic stock indexes opened subdued on Monday after the world's second-biggest economy did not set itself a more ambitious growth target this year as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress.

China's economy staged one of its weakest performances in decades last year, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3 per cent, squeezed by stringent COVID-19 controls, a crisis in the property sector and a crackdown on private enterprise.

Thanks to changes in COVID-19 prevention and control policies, the recovery in mobility for people and goods is speeding up, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference on Monday.