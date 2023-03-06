China confident of achieving 2023 economic growth target: State planner

BEIJING: China is confident of achieving its 2023 economic growth target as the economy picks up, the vice head of the state economic planner said on Monday (Mar 6), after China set a modest growth target of around 5 per cent for this year.
Domestic stock indexes opened subdued on Monday after the world's second-biggest economy did not set itself a more ambitious growth target this year as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress.
China's economy staged one of its weakest performances in decades last year, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3 per cent, squeezed by stringent COVID-19 controls, a crisis in the property sector and a crackdown on private enterprise.
Thanks to changes in COVID-19 prevention and control policies, the recovery in mobility for people and goods is speeding up, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference on Monday.
Tourism, catering and retail sales have improved significantly, fuelling the consumption sector since the China New Year and getting the economy off to a strong start, he added.
"China's economy is steadily improving," Zhao said, adding they are "full of confidence" in achieving the 2023 economic growth target.
"The around 5 per cent target is in line with current economic momentum ... and it will help guide all parties to focus on improving the quality and efficiency of economic development."
Meanwhile, the government will also "coordinate development and security and tackle risks related to property, finance and local government debt in an appropriate manner", Zhao said.
Analysts noted economic and financial risks featured more prominently in this year's work report, highlighting the government's concerns over a slowing global economy, local government debt and persistent problems in the property sector.
"On the major tasks for the new year, the government work report spent an entire section emphasising effectively preventing and defusing major economic and financial risks, which was not specifically discussed in last year's government work report," Nomura analysts pointed out in a note.
Acknowledging that food and energy costs had increased in other markets and could do so in China as the country continues its exit from zero-COVID policies, Li Chunlin, another deputy head, reiterated China had enjoyed a good harvest and hog production capacity was abundant and energy security was strong.