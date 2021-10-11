China rust-belt province warns of more power shortages in energy crisis

BEIJING: The largest provincial economy in China's northeast rust-belt warned of worsening power shortages on Monday (Oct 11), despite government efforts to boost coal supply and manage electricity use in a post-pandemic energy crisis hitting multiple countries.

Liaoning province issued its second-highest level power shortage alert on Monday, the fifth in two weeks, warning the shortfall could reach nearly five gigawatts (GW).

Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China's rust-belt industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. A level-two alert indicates a power shortage equivalent to 10 per cent to 20 per cent of total demand for power.

The rebound in global economic activity as coronavirus restrictions are lifted has exposed shortages of fuels used for power generation in China and other countries, leaving industries and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter.

"The biggest power shortage could reach 4.74 GW on Oct 11," a notice issued by the Liaoning Provincial Industry and Informatisation Department said.

An order to curb power use had been put in place from 2200 GMT on Sunday (Monday, 6am, Singapore time), it said.

The province also issued level-two alerts for each of the last three days of September, when the daily power shortage reached as much as 5.4 GW, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without electricity and forcing industrial plants to suspend production.