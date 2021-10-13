China says it will secure energy supplies while meeting climate targets

BEIJING: China will secure domestic energy supplies this winter while ensuring its climate change targets are met, a state planning official said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The comments come as several regions grapple with their worst power crunch in years, driven by shortages of power-generating fuels, record-high coal prices and surging power demand as manufacturing activity cranks up in the world's second largest economy.

Some factories have been forced to suspend production due to power rationing, which some analysts believe could continue into early next year.

"China's energy supply in this winter and next spring is guaranteed," Zhao Chenxin, an official from the National Development and Reform Commission told a news conference, adding that China's long-term climate goals of peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 will also be met.

Thermal power fuels, including coal and natural gas, account for around 70 per cent of China's electricity generation, according to National Bureau of Statistics.