China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost

TAIPEI: Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday (Sep 17) to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the day after the island announced a US$9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from China.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the south-western part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

The latest Chinese mission involved six J-16 and two J-11 fighters plus one anti-submarine and one reconnaissance aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said.

Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, the ministry said.

The Chinese fighters flew in an area close to the Pratas, while the anti-submarine and reconnaissance aircraft flew into the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, according to a map that the ministry issued.

Warships, early-warning aircraft and bombers were deployed on Friday in patrols and drills aimed at improving the joint combat capabilities of China's military in the area, a spokesman for China's Eastern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday.