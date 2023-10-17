Chinese envoy heads to Middle East in bid to contain war

SHANGHAI: China will this week weigh into the Israel-Hamas war by sending its special envoy to the Middle East, after the United States asked it to use its influence to stop the conflict from spreading.

Washington says it hopes China's friendship with Hamas backer Iran could help calm the conflict, particularly after Beijing brokered a detente between long-time foes Tehran and Riyadh earlier this year.

Iran has warned of a possible "pre-emptive action" against Israel as it prepares a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip. There are also fears that Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, could open up a second front with Israel.

"Our message was that he thinks it's in our shared interest to stop the conflict from spreading," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Saturday (Oct 14), after Antony Blinken spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the phone.

"He thought it could be useful if China could use its influence."

China then announced envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East this week, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning saying his objective was "to pool international consensus, urge relevant parties to stop hostilities, cool down the situation and create necessary conditions for political settlement".

No details have yet been announced on Zhai's itinerary or the exact timing of his trip.