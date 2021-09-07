China's e-sports powerhouse status undermined by tough new gaming rules for under 18s

SHANGHAI: In glass-paneled conference rooms, members of the Shanghai-based esports team Rogue Warriors tap away at their phones as they train from 11am till late, occasionally breaking for food.

"I spend 15 of 24 hours a day playing video games," says 19-year-old Zhang Kaifeng who plays Tencent Holdings's online battle arena game "Arena of Valor" professionally, adding that the long hours are necessary to remain competitive.

China is the world's biggest esports market with an estimated 5,000-plus teams, but the government's tough new rules aimed at curbing gaming addiction are set to make careers like Zhang's hard to emulate.

Provoking an outcry from many Chinese teens, the changes task gaming companies with limiting online games for under 18s to just three hours a week. Even before the changes, minors were restricted to 1.5 hours on weekdays and three hours on weekends.

Top e-sports players are typically discovered in their teens and retire in their mid-20s, and experts compare the intensity of their training to that of Olympic gymnasts and divers. One of the world's most well-known players of Riot Games' "League of Legends", Wu Hanwei, also known as Xiye, began playing at 14 and joined a club at 16.

"The new regulations almost kill young people's chances of becoming professional esports players," said Chen Jiang, associate professor at Peking University's School of Electronics Engineering and Computer Science.

In doing so, the rules also undermine the big business of e-sports in China, where tournaments are often played in billion-dollar stadiums and livestreamed to many more. Chinese e-sport fans are estimated to number more than 400 million, according to the state-run People's Daily, while the domestic e-sports market was worth about 147 billion yuan (US$23 billion) last year, says Chinese consultancy iResearch.

Rogue Warriors, a club of 90 gamers who train in a three-floor building that includes dorms and a canteen, declined to comment on the expected impact of the new rules.