China's cooperation with Europe 'unlimited' as with Russia: Chinese envoy

BEIJING: China's cooperation with Europe and other nations is "endless" just as its ties with Russia are "unlimited", China's envoy to the European Union said, giving some reassurance of China's neutrality over Ukraine in an interview published on Monday (Apr 24).

It was unclear when Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, gave the interview to the Chinese news outlet The Paper.

But its publication comes hard on the heels of controversial remarks by China's ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet Union states including Ukraine during an interview with French television on Friday.

Various EU diplomats have slammed China for its refusal to describe Russia's war on Ukraine as an invasion or call for a Russian withdrawal, noting that Beijing and Moscow declared a "no limits" partnership just days before Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine.

"The European side should correctly understand the reference to 'no upper limit'," Fu told the newspaper.

"Friendship and cooperation among countries are endless and should not be artificially limited. Sino-Russian cooperation is 'unlimited', and the same is true for China and Europe."