Fast-changing geopolitical environment driving China’s rapid nuclear buildup: Analyst

SINGAPORE: Concerned with various alliances forming in its backyard, China may take on a more offensive nuclear posture, said a defence analyst on Wednesday (Nov 30).

Beijing “has to adopt a more offensive stance with regards to the use of its nuclear weapons”, as the geostrategic environment around China continues to change dramatically, said Mr Ridzwan Rahmat, principal defence analyst at defence intelligence company Janes.

According to a report out of the United States, China will likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current nuclear buildup pace.

The figures released by the Pentagon on Tuesday underscore mounting concerns over China's intentions for its expanding nuclear arsenal, with a US official stating that the Asian superpower has a rapid buildup too substantial to keep under wraps.

China is worried about the type of alliances that are currently forming in its backyard, Mr Ridzwan told CNA’s Asia Now.

This includes the AUKUS trilateral security pact between Australia, Britain and the US, which facilitates cooperation on security issues in the Indo-Pacific.

It will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which China views as a hostile move and has repeatedly criticised as an act of nuclear proliferation.

BEIJING’S SHIFTING NUCLEAR POSTURE

“I think the Chinese nuclear programme has evolved, from a point where it was purely a defensive weapon to a point where it's now being postured as a weapon to preempt any hostile activities surrounding that particular region,” said Mr Ridzwan.

When its nuclear programme started more than 50 years ago, the preoccupation in China's strategic calculations was the reunification with Taiwan and to ensure that its territorial sovereignty was not violated, he said.

“The nuclear weapon was viewed, at that point of time, as something that might guarantee its survival.”

However, the dynamics have since shifted, with observers calling China's rapid military buildup as a strategic breakout from its minimum deterrence nuclear posture.

The Pentagon’s latest annual report on China's military said the country currently has a nuclear stockpile of more than 400 warheads.

The estimate for 2035 was based on an unchanged pace of military buildup, a US official said after the report was released.