China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases climb

BEIJING: Hundreds of thousands more people were ordered to stay home in northern China Tuesday (Dec 28), joining millions under strict lockdown as authorities raced to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that have reached a 21-month high.

China, where the virus emerged two years ago, has followed a "zero-COVID-19" strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns as Beijing prepares to welcome thousands of overseas visitors to February's Winter Olympics.

But authorities have faced a resurgent virus in recent weeks, reporting 209 infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day tally since March last year, when the pandemic raged through the central city of Wuhan.