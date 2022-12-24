Logo
China expresses 'resolute opposition' to US defence act
FILE PHOTO: Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

24 Dec 2022 02:54PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 02:54PM)
SHANGHAI: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (Dec 24) expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the US National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by US President Biden the day before.

It charged that the US$858 billion military spending measure, which authorised up to US$10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan, contained provisions that "cause serious damage to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using to force to bring the island under its control.

The bill also contained an amendment restricting US government purchases of products using computer chips made by a specific group of Chinese companies.

"The case ignores the facts to exaggerate a 'China threat', wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs, and attacks and smears the Chinese Communist Party, which are serious political provocations to China," the ministry wrote.

Source: Reuters/ac

China Taiwan

