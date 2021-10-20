China eyes coal price intervention to curb cost spikes

In a separate notice on Tuesday, the NDRC stressed coal mines should aim for more than 12 million tonnes in daily output, with local authorities to ensure production is maximised.

The surging price of coal and supply shortages, both factors behind recent power outages in China, have fanned concerns about global supply chains.



A production snarl in China could hit global exports and bump up prices at a time when factory price inflation is already high.



Meanwhile, the country's thermal coal futures fell in overnight trading.



Nearly 60 per cent of China's energy-hungry economy is fuelled by coal, and it has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060.



In recent months China has been hit by widespread power cuts, forcing factories to delay production as businesses are ordered to minimise energy usage.



Officials have been looking for ways to combat the price rally as the winter months approach.



Mines have been ordered to expand coal production, while top state-owned energy firms must ensure adequate fuel supplies at all costs.



Local governments have also been taking action, with coal port Qinhuangdao reaching an agreement with miners, power plants and railway operators to cap some supplies costs, according to the state-run Economic Daily.



China's coal inventories stand at 88 million tonnes, enough to last 16 days, according to the NDRC.