China faces 'tough' zero-COVID exit, says WHO

GENEVA: China is facing a "very tough" time as it dismantles its rigid "zero-COVID" policy and allows people to live with the virus, posing challenges preparing hospitals and ensuring people are sufficiently protected, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Beijing abruptly dropped its zero-tolerance stance last week after protests against its COVID-19 lockdowns. The shift, welcomed by many inside the country, has also stoked concerns that infections could spike.

Asked about the policy changes, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a Geneva press briefing on Tuesday (Dec 13) that China faced a "very tough and difficult time".

"It's always very difficult for any country coming out of a situation where you've had very, very tight controls," she said, adding that other countries like Australia had experienced this.

"We've always said before: Don't go into lockdown too easily and too quickly because it's really, really hard to come out."

Among the challenges are ensuring the population is "appropriately vaccinated" and preparing hospitals for both a potential increase in cases and a potential rush of people who may be infected with other illnesses.