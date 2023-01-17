What China's shrinking population means for its future

SINGAPORE: China’s population is shrinking sooner than expected, but the demographic shift - while a big issue psychologically - is unlikely to affect its economic growth in the short term, said observers on Tuesday (Jan 17).

China’s population fell last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is likely to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers.

The drop is the worst since 1961, and gives weight to predictions that India will overtake China this year to become the world's most populous country.

LITTLE IMPACT IN THE SHORT TERM

“Psychologically, it's a big issue. This is a pivotal moment,” said Dr Stuart Gietel-Basten, professor of social science at Khalifa University.

“It's really no surprise that we've moved into this era of population decline, because we've had low fertility in China for such a long period of time.”

But whether it becomes a demographic crisis or not depends on how the government responds to it, he added.

In the short term, there will not be much impact on various areas such as housing and education, according to observers.

“It's not going to make any difference. What will be the greater issue is going to be how the government can respond to this new demographic paradigm,” said Dr Gietel-Basten.

“Of course, this is no big surprise to the government. Maybe it's happened a little sooner than we might have expected because of COVID which, in many parts of the world, pushed fertility rates to very low levels (due to) the economic uncertainty and jobs issues related to COVID.”

The longer-term impact will be determined by how Beijing works through this new demographic paradigm, he said, adding that it has to consider factors such as the productivity of the population and the number of older people relative to the younger ones supporting the economy.