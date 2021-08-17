China state media calls for clean-up of 'irrational and undesirable' online fan behaviour

SHANGHAI: Irrational and undesirable online fan behaviour in China interferes with socio-economic and cultural order, and should be addressed and corrected, a commentary in the Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said on Tuesday (Aug 17).

"Following stars is a personal choice, but it should not cross bottom lines and boundaries," the commentary said.

It said Chinese regulators had achieved some success in "rectifying undesirable fan culture", closing more than 4,000 illegal social media accounts, removing more than 150,000 pieces of what it termed negative and harmful information, and closing down groups and topics of discussion.