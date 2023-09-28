China launches first cross-sea bullet train line near Taiwan Strait

It is China's first cross-sea, rapid line with bullet trains that will travel over bridges across three coastal bays and hit top speeds of 350km per hour, state media said, citing China State Railway Group, the country's railway operator.

Travel time between Fuzhou and Xiamen, an economic hub and popular tourist locale, will be under an hour.

China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group designed the railway project, which adds to the country's sprawling high-speed rail network.

By 2022, China had 42,000km of operational high-speed railway, and the length of high-speed rail regularly operating at 350kmh neared 3,200km as of June 2022.

Separately, earlier this week China unveiled its first commercial suspended monorail line in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province.