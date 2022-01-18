Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for 'stealing secrets': Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for 'stealing secrets': Report

Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for 'stealing secrets': Report

A fisherman launches the net from the water in Yanhu, a former fishing village near Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China. (File photo: Xinhua News Agency/Nicola Longobardi)

18 Jan 2022 01:36PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 01:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Chinese province of Jiangsu rewarded fishermen on Tuesday (Jan 18) for turning over "suspicious" underwater devices found in coastal waters that posed a national security risk, media reported.

Jiangsu has a coastline of more than 1,000km on the Yellow Sea.

Since 2020, Jiangsu fishermen have found 10 devices that were foreign-made and were capable of underwater investigation and "stealing secrets", the Xinhua Daily reported.

The newspaper published a video clip on its website of the fishermen receiving awards at a ceremony.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

China espionage

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us