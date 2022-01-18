Chinese fishermen find suspicious devices for 'stealing secrets': Report

BEIJING: The Chinese province of Jiangsu rewarded fishermen on Tuesday (Jan 18) for turning over "suspicious" underwater devices found in coastal waters that posed a national security risk, media reported.

Jiangsu has a coastline of more than 1,000km on the Yellow Sea.

Since 2020, Jiangsu fishermen have found 10 devices that were foreign-made and were capable of underwater investigation and "stealing secrets", the Xinhua Daily reported.

The newspaper published a video clip on its website of the fishermen receiving awards at a ceremony.