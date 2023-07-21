China ramps up efforts to prevent flooding amid heavy rains

BEIJING: With more heavy rain forecast in the coming days, China has activated an emergency response in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and ramped up flood control efforts in the Hai river basin, Xinhua reported on Thursday (Jul 20).

The Ministry of Water Resources will make preparations for flood storage in reservoirs while preventing mountain torrents caused by heavy rainfall, said the state-run news agency. It added that efforts will be made to evacuate people from hazardous areas in advance.

The ministry has also dispatched three teams to aid in flood prevention work in the region.

Heavy rains and rain storms of up to 150mm are forecast to lash parts of Beijing and Hebei from Thursday to Sunday, while floods are expected to hit the Hai river basin in the coming three days, according to Xinhua.