China's Hebei province plans for two years for post-flood reconstruction

BEIJING: China's northern province of Hebei may spend two years carrying out post-flood reconstruction, state media China News Service reported on Friday (Aug 11).

Hebei experienced the worst floods in living memory earlier this month after Typhoon Doksuri battered northern China, causing at least 29 deaths and 95.8 billion yuan (US$13.3 billion) of direct economic losses in the province alone.

Almost 5 per cent of Hebei's 74.2 million residents were affected by the floods, with more than 40,000 homes destroyed a further 155,500 houses seriously damaged, officials said.

About 2 million residents have been displaced by the disaster.

The province will make sure affected residents can move back to their homes or have new homes before this winter, China News Service reported, citing a briefing by officials.