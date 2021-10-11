Thouands evacuated, coal mines shuttered as floods hit China's Shanxi province

BEIJING: More than 120,000 people have been evacuated, coal mines shut and crops destroyed after unseasonably heavy rainfall flooded north China's Shanxi province over the weekend, state media reported Monday (Oct 11), with more rain forecast.

The deluge comes just months after record floods hit the country's central Henan province in July - killing more than 300 people - and raises fears about ensuring the supply of energy ahead of the winter.

Many parts of Shanxi, a landlocked province that generally has dry weather, saw record-breaking rainfall over the past week, according to the provincial government, which ordered coal mines to take flood-proofing measures and make emergency plans to be "activated immediately in case of grave danger".

At least 60 coal mines in the province - one of China's top coal-producing regions - have suspended operations due to the floods, according to a local government statement, even as the country faces a power supply crunch.