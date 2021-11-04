Logo
China's vegetable, grain supplies plentiful, say farm officials
China's vegetable, grain supplies plentiful, say farm officials

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks shop at a market, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Beijing, China January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

04 Nov 2021 03:38PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 03:38PM)
BEIJING: China's vegetable production is "basically normal" and it has enough wheat to meet the demand for one-and-a-half years, agriculture officials said on Thursday (Nov 4), in a further effort to reassure the public that food shortages are not looming.

Shoppers rushed to stock up on staples this week after the commerce ministry advised the public to make sure they had enough daily necessities at home in case of emergencies.

Supermarkets in various cities around the country saw flour, rice and other food items flying off the shelves.

Despite a recent increase in the price of spinach, lettuce and other leafy vegetables due to extreme weather, the area and output of other major varieties had slightly increased, said Tang Ke, director-general of the Department of Market and Informatization under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

"The total supply is sufficient so consumers don't need to worry," he told reporters.

China also has plenty of grain in state reserves, officials said.

Source: Reuters/gs

