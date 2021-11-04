China's vegetable, grain supplies plentiful, say farm officials

BEIJING: China's vegetable production is "basically normal" and it has enough wheat to meet the demand for one-and-a-half years, agriculture officials said on Thursday (Nov 4), in a further effort to reassure the public that food shortages are not looming.

Shoppers rushed to stock up on staples this week after the commerce ministry advised the public to make sure they had enough daily necessities at home in case of emergencies.

Supermarkets in various cities around the country saw flour, rice and other food items flying off the shelves.