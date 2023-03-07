Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Budget 2023 Wellness Snap Insight Russia
Logo

Asia

ASEAN should stay clear of power rivalry between big countries: China FM Qin Gang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China ChatGPT Malaysia Ukraine invasion climate change COVID-19 Budget 2023 Wellness Snap Insight Russia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

ASEAN should stay clear of power rivalry between big countries: China FM Qin Gang

ASEAN should stay clear of power rivalry between big countries: China FM Qin Gang

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds a copy of China's constitution during a press conference at the Media Center of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Mar 7, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)

07 Mar 2023 12:58PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 01:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should stay clear of any power rivalry between big countries, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday (Mar 7).

At an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, Qin also said that ASEAN cannot be an agent of any external force.

The foreign minister was responding to a question about how countries in the region are under pressure and finding it increasingly difficult to rely on the US for security guarantees, and on China on the economic front.

He said that the Indo-Pacific strategy by the United States is an attempt to form "exclusive cliques" that hurts the interests of regional countries, adding that any attempt to encircle China is bound to fail.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves after a press conference at the Media Center of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Mar 7, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Noel Celis)

Qin noted that leaders of a number of regional countries have stated that ASEAN should not be a proxy for any party and should stay clear of big power rivalry.

He said that as a pacesetter for global development, the US should set the stage for win-win cooperation, rather than a chess board for geopolitical contests.

No cold war should be ignited and a crisis like the one in Ukraine should not be repeated in Asia, he added.

Related:

Source: CNA//Reuters/ic/rj

Related Topics

China ASEAN

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.