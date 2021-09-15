China's Fujian reports new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

BEIJING: China's southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country's latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast.

The National Health Commission said on Wednesday (Sep 15) that 50 new locally transmitted cases were reported for Sep 14, compared with 59 infections a day earlier. All of them were in Fujian.

That brings the total number of local infections in the three Fujian cities of Putian, where the outbreak began, Xiamen and Quanzhou to 152.

The infections come ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct 1, a major tourist season, as well as a shorter Mid-Autumn Festival holiday next week.

The last domestic outbreak in late July to August disrupted travel, hitting the tourism, hospitality and transportation sectors.