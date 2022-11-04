China's Xi and Germany's Scholz seek closer ties in controversial summit

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing on Friday (Nov 4), with both sides seeking to deepen economic cooperation on a trip that has prompted criticism over Berlin's growing reliance on an increasingly authoritarian China.

Mr Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the world's number two economy close its borders and Xi largely eschew in-person diplomacy.

His trip has sparked controversy at home, coming so soon after Mr Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

Received by the smiling Chinese leader at Beijing's Great Hall of the People shortly after arriving, Mr Scholz said he hoped to "further develop" economic cooperation - while alluding to areas of disagreement.

"It is good that we are able to have an exchange here about all questions, including those questions where we have different perspectives - that's what an exchange is for," he added.

"We also want to talk about how we can further develop our economic cooperation on other topics: Climate change, food security, indebted countries."

"Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Mr Xi underscored the need for China and Germany, two major countries with great influence, to work together in times of change and instability and contribute more to global peace and development," according to Beijing's Xinhua News Agency.