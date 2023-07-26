China’s Gen Z graduates pushed into cleaning jobs as it’s ‘better than staying home’

Two months after being laid off by a film and television company in Shenzhen in May, Deng Jun returned to his hometown in Hunan province to take up a job in the domestic service industry.

The 21-year-old, who started work in December before graduating in June with a major in post-production, is in the process of completing a 30-day training course as part of his probation period, during which time he will earn 2,000 yuan (US$278) per month.

“The employment situation this year is becoming increasingly pessimistic. It is so hard to find a job,” said Deng, who is one of a record 11.58 million graduates entering China’s workforce this year.

China’s youth unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group rose to a record 21.3 per cent in June, with the overall economy struggling with its post-coronavirus recovery and private businesses struggling for confidence.

Beijing has vowed to put job creation at the forefront of its plans in the second half of the year, with steps already taken to encourage the housekeeping industry to employ young people and graduates.

Deng starts his training at 9am and finishes at 5.30pm, including a lunch break of up to two hours, while he only receives three days off every month.

“It is indeed very tiring, causing lots of back pain,” he added. “Anyway, it is much better than staying at home every day.”