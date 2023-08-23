China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely

TOKYO: Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be disappointed.

An ANA flight on Wednesday (Aug 23) evening brings in the first package-tour visitors from Beijing since China lifted its pandemic-era restrictions on the trips to Japan and other key markets including the United States.

But hopes that the return of packaged tours will herald big returns for department stores, hotels and restaurants in Japan are clashing with a Chinese economy struggling to post significant growth and Japan's controversial plans to release treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

"Chinese consumer sentiment is cooler than ever, and the desire to save is increasing," said Sony Financial Group economist Takayuki Miyajima.

Isetan Mitsukoshi is expecting less "explosive buying" at its department stores now that many high-end brands are available within China, a spokesperson said.

Sightseeing operator Hato Bus also said that it was restarting Chinese-language tours in September but with smaller vehicles.

Inbound tourism has become increasingly important to Japan's economy, helping drive blistering 6 per cent annualised growth in the second quarter.

Before the pandemic, mainland Chinese - who largely prefer to travel abroad in tour groups - accounted for the biggest number of tourists to Japan. They also spent the most.

But since Japan eased its own pandemic border controls late last year, the number of Chinese tourists has only recovered to about 20 per cent of 2019 levels, partly because of China's delay in adding Japan to a list of approved nations for tour groups.

China also vehemently opposes Japan's plan to release the Fukushima wastewater starting on Thursday, and many Chinese have taken to social media to express their alarm about the safety of Japanese seafood and produce.

How this will affect tourism, however, remains unclear.