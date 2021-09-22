China's Harbin in semi-shutdown after first COVID-19 cases since February

BEIJING: China's north-eastern city of Harbin, population 10 million, went into semi-shutdown after reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time since early February.

Three of 16 new local cases reported in China for Tuesday (Sep 21) were in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The last reported locally transmitted cases in the city were on Feb 4.

Harbin, known for its minus-30-degrees-Celsius winters, on Tuesday swiftly told its residents to avoid leaving town unless for essential reasons.

Indoor venues such as cinemas, gyms and mahjong parlours were also shut, and tourist sites were ordered to limit visitor traffic at half of their capacity, state television reported on Tuesday.

The city would also suspend offline classes at all kindergartens, primary schools and high schools for a week from Wednesday, state television said late on Tuesday.