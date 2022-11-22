China has limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb North Korea: Analysts

BEIJING: US President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so.

As unpredictable North Korea builds its arsenal of nuclear weapons and the missiles to fire them across Asia and at the United States, the question of China's ability to rein in its old ally has taken on particular urgency.

But with tension simmering between the US and China, especially over Taiwan, the issue may not only be if China has the ability to influence North Korea's behaviour but to what extent it is in China's interests to tame a neighbour it has long seen as a useful buffer to the US.

"From China's ... perspective, North Korea can serve as a force multiplier to challenge America’s position in the Pacific," said Craig Singleton, a former US government official now with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

"Simply put, the more countries willing to challenge or complicate the US-led security order in the Indo-Pacific, the better."

North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday (Nov 18) last week, just as leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum were gathering in Bangkok, the latest in a series of missile tests that has raised fears that the isolated country is about to test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017.

Even before Friday's missile launch, Biden raised the stakes when he told Xi at last week's G20 gathering in Indonesia that North Korea's development of weapons would lead to an enhanced US military presence in the region.

China does not want to see a nuclear-armed North Korea, nor does it want to see US nuclear weapons in the region, but the prospect of an expanding US military footprint raises other priorities for China, said Jenny Town of 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea project.

"They see the US, South Korea and Japan forming as a security bloc, creating a need for a counter bloc, which would include North Korea," she said, referring to China.

"So any decision to be tough on North Korea has to be weighed against what they see as a growing incentive to deepen relations with security partners.”