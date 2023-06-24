Beijing swelters in extreme heat for third straight day

BEIJING: Beijing topped 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday (Jun 24) for a record third day as the Chinese capital sweltered in extreme heat, while uncommonly high temperatures for June grilled an area the size of California in northern China.

At 1.51pm, the temperature measured by Beijing's benchmark weather station in its southern suburbs briefly soared above 40C.

Until Saturday, the city of nearly 22 million people had never logged three straight days above 40C since setting up the southern observatory in 1951.

Aside from Beijing, parts of nearby Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia and Tianjin either raised or kept their hot weather alert at "red", the highest in China's four-tier warning system.

A red alert signifies the temperature could exceed 40C within 24 hours.

As of 1.13pm, an area of 450,000 sq km had recorded temperatures over 37C, according to local media.

"Last year's heatwave gives some sense of the risks to China's food supply and the potential impact on prices," Capital Economics wrote in a note on Friday.

"Another drought would hurt crop yields while livestock are vulnerable to high temperatures."