Chinese cities broil in heat, brace for more record temperatures

BEIJING: Major Chinese cities issued heat advisories, with Beijing expected to hit over 36 degrees Celsius on Monday (May 15), as China braces for another year of record-breaking temperatures that could threaten electricity supply, crops and a fragile economy.

China has already suffered from heatwaves in several parts of the country since March. Recently, Yunnan province was gripped with temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius, which is especially burdensome for power grids as millions of homes begin to switch on air conditioners.

Over the past couple days, Shandong province and Beijing issued heat warnings. Populous cities such as Jinan, Tianjin and Zhengzhou are expected to see temperatures soar to as high as 37 degrees Celsius.

The China Meteorological Administration has warned regions to prepare for more extreme heat this year. Sporadic heatwaves are occurring ahead of the regular summer season - also particularly worrying for the agriculture sector.

Damaged crops could drive up food prices, exacerbate inflation and put pressure on China's economy as it tries to rebound from a three-year zero-COVID policy that stunted growth.